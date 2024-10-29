Vallejo police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in parking lot

Police in Vallejo arrested a man over the weekend after he allegedly fired an unregistered firearm in a parking lot.

On Saturday, officers received multiple calls reporting a man with a gun sitting next to a red vehicle parked in a lot on the 200 block of Tennessee Street, between Santa Clara and Sacramento streets. Police were also notified by a gunshot detector system that at least one shot was fired on the same block.

When police arrived, they found a man standing beside the red vehicle. As officers talked to the man, police said they found spent casings on the ground.

Police said the man then admitted to the officers that he had a firearm in his pocket. The man was detained and officers located the firearm, which was unregistered, in his jacket.

"We extend our gratitude to the vigilant community members who promptly reported this incident, enabling our officers to remove another dangerous illegal firearm from our streets!" the department said on social media on Monday.

The man was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail. His identity has not been released.