Wanted registered sex offender arrested in Vallejo for setting man on fire, assaulting woman

A wanted registered sex offender was arrested on attempted murder charges after a man suffered severe burns in a fire and a woman reported she was sexually assaulted early last month, the Vallejo Police Department said.

Around 6:30 a.m. on May 10, police and fire crews responded to a fire under the Lincoln Road East overpass near Solano Avenue, where they found a man suffering from severe burns.

That man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said.

Police later identified a second victim who reported she was forcibly taken and held against her will during the same time, police said.

The woman said she was attacked, forced to take drugs and sexually assaulted by the suspect connected to the shooting.

The suspect was then identified as 39-year-old Joshua Bryan Anderson of Vallejo, who police said is a registered sex offender on parole. He was also on probation for domestic violence and had two outstanding arrest warrants.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, Anderson was located at a homeless encampment near Avian Drive and was arrested Saturday morning.

He was booked into jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, kidnapping and rape, police said.