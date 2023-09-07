Vallejo police announce 2 arrests in deadly July shooting

VALLEJO – Police in Vallejo announced Thursday the arrests of two men in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in July.

According to officers, the pair are linked to a shooting that took place on the 200 block of Mini Drive on the morning of July 17. Police found two victims, who were both taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

One of the victims, identified as Zoltan Kent Jr., succumbed to his injuries. A second victim, only identified as a woman, was expected to recover.

Investigators identified two suspects in the shooting. Police said arrest warrants were obtained for 23-year-old Gerald Collins and 19-year-old Armando Menendez, both of Vallejo.

On August 20, U.S. Marshals and the SWAT team from the Vacaville Police Department apprehended Collins at a location in Vacaville.

Meanwhile, Menendez was arrested by police and U.S. Marshals on Wednesday on the 1000 block of Grant Street. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.

According to jail records, Collins is facing charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 27.

Menendez is facing charges of murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm and is also being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 15.