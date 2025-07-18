Man out on bail arrested in Vallejo homicide investigation, police say

A suspect was arrested in connection with the Vallejo deadly shooting earlier this month, police said on Friday.

In the early morning hours on July 5, police said they found a woman unconscious on the 400 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane. Medics arrived and found that she had been shot. She was then transported to the local hospital, where she later died, police said.

Vallejo detectives identified the suspect as 42-year-old Jose Guadalupe Castillo of Vallejo, who police said was out on bail after he was arrested in early May for willfully discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police found Castillo on Admiral Callaghan Lane after police said he walked into a convenience store to evade them, but officers were able to arrest him inside the store without further incident.

They located a firearm with an extended magazine in the aisle where Castillo had been prior, police said.

He was booked into jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

On Friday, Solano County prosecutors reviewed evidence, eventually charging Castillo with second-degree murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, being a felon in possession of a firearm and committing a felony while out on bail.

Vallejo police said they were seeking information about a possible road rage incident that potentially occurred before the victim was found.