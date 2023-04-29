Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Vallejo crash downs power lines, forces 40 to evacuate mobile homes

/ AP

VALLEJO -- A vehicle crashed into a building in Vallejo, causing downed power lines and a gas line break that necessitated evacuation of 40 people early Saturday morning, the Vallejo Firefighters Association said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle into a building with power lines down and a broken gas line threatening a mobile home park around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the firefighters' association.

Forty residents were temporarily evacuated and firefighters worked with Vallejo police and Pacific Gas and Electric to resolve the emergency, the firefighters' association said on social media.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 1:57 PM

