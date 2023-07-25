Vallejo could issue state of emergency over police staffing concerns

VALLEJO — Vallejo is expected to declare a public safety state of emergency over its police staffing, saying there just aren't enough officers.

The city of Vallejo has been grappling with police staffing issues. A special meeting is scheduled at City Hall this Tuesday to discuss possibly declaring a state of emergency on police staffing.

It could lead to the police department halting responses to alarm calls and reducing resources in traffic and detective divisions.

For Tony Diaz, owner of Tony's Cakes, he said the ongoing crime is like a recurring nightmare. Over the years, his shop has been broken into multiple times, leaving him frustrated and feeling alone in the battle against crime in his beloved city.

"On record, I've been broken into about six times, but it's been more than that. They've broken into the vans outside, stole the catalytic converter; stuff like that," said Diaz.

Tony's Cakes, which he opened on Spring Road five years ago, was meant to be his way of giving back to the community. However, the rising crime rates have made running a business in Vallejo increasingly challenging.

Diaz has since taken matters into his own hands by installing additional security measures to protect his property.

"So, every night we have to close this up. We had to install this … a lock on the top, another one on the bottom just to make sure that if they do break the window or bust it open with the car as they did down the street, it's a lot harder to get through," he explained.

Acknowledging the challenges of low staffing, Chief Jason Ta of the Vallejo Police Department revealed they currently have 51 officer vacancies. While recruitment efforts are ongoing, the department faces difficulties retaining officers due to a lengthy hiring process, including background checks, police academy training, and field training.

Chief Ta emphasized the need to focus on the most critical needs of the public and seek assistance from external law enforcement agencies when necessary.

However, Diaz expressed concern that the police-community connection also needs improvement. He noted that there needs to be more outreach from the police to local business owners to address crime-related issues.

"You know, there are good cops, there are bad cops, good management, bad management, but honestly, since I've been in business here, I haven't seen a lot of outreach from the police to like try to deter crime or talk to local business owners. Till this day, I've never seen a cop come over door to door talking to the business owners to get bigger ties with the community and see what's going on," Diaz said.