Watch CBS News
Sports

Valkyries fall to Mercury on last second free throw

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

Alyssa Thomas made a free throw with a second remaining to give the Phoenix Mercury a 78-77 victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Monday night.

Janelle Salaun hit a 3-pointer with 10.3 left to get the Valkyries to 76-75 and tied it at 77 on a baseline jumper with 6.8 to go. Thomas was fouled on a drive to the basket and got the second free throw to roll in.

DeWanna Bonner led Phoenix (15-6) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. She made a reverse layup with 51.8 seconds left for a 75-72 lead, but missed two of four free throws in the final 16 seconds to keep Golden State in it.

Veronica Burton led Golden State (10-11) with 17 points and six assists. Tiffany Hayes added 15 points, Salaun scored 12 and Monique Billings had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Phoenix led 36-32 at halftime despite 39% shooting. The Mercury didn't make their first field goal of the fourth quarter until the 5:38 mark.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.