Golden State Valkyries fans thrilled for Halloween day Game 7 against Atlanta Dream

The Golden State Valkyries are back home in the Bay Area for a chance to win a title on Halloween, as they square off against the Atlanta Dream in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals.

Fans were lining up at Ballhalla to witness the historic Game 7, while others were packing Thrive City to watch the game on the big screen.

"'Boohalla' is going to bring the energy. It's going to be wild in there," one fan said on Saturday. "We're all going to be ears ringing tomorrow."

With San Francisco hosting both the decisive game of the WNBA Finals and its usual Halloween celebrations, police are working through the logistics of keeping everything running smoothly and safely.

Officer Jennifer Gamble says they've anticipated the possibility of the decisive game taking place in the city for weeks, with extra crews ready for places like the Castro and around Chase Center.

"And the police department has a very simple message. We want you to be safe, we want you to have fun, but we also want you to make good decisions," Gamble said.

Meanwhile, fans say their excitement is through the roof.

One Valkyries fan, who asked to be identified as Ashley, on Friday said she's been trying to keep the stress levels down — She's currently pregnant and expecting twin boys. She said the team and the playoffs ride will be a story worth telling the twins about someday.

"It's incredible. It makes me want to cry," Ashley said. "I love what this organization has done to bring awareness to the incredibleness of women in sports."

Ashley says she went to both Game 1 and Game 5 of the Finals and couldn't get over the atmosphere. She'll be watching Game 7 at home and joked that the boys will be thanking her for that, hopefully staying in until the final buzzer.

"I hope we can bring it all the way," Ashley said.