Vacaville man found guilty of killing woman, starting 2021 Markley Fire that killed 2

SOLANO COUNTY – A Vacaville man was convicted of killing a woman and then starting the Markley Fire a few days later, which burned thousands of acres in Solano County and killed two men, prosecutors said on Friday.

Victor Serriteno pled no contest and was found guilty of three counts of murder, arson to an inhabited dwelling and arson during a state of emergency. He will be sentenced to a total term of 73 years to life in state prison.

On Aug. 16, 2020, the Solano County District Attorney's Office said family members of 32-year-old Priscilla Castro were unable to contact her, which was unusual as she was known to stay in contact with family and friends. Two days later, her car was found in Vacaville.

Phone records showed the last person she contacted was Serriteno, who prosecutors said was not helpful or truthful in the investigation.

On the same day Castro's car was found, fire crews rushed out to Putah Creek Wildlife Area off of Highway 128 for a fire that was spreading quickly. That fire destroyed thousands of acres, hundreds of structures and numerous homes and livestock.

Longtime Solano County residents Douglas Mai and Leon Bone died in their homes from the fire.

Then, on Sept. 2, 2020, human remains were found near the same area where the fire had started. Next to the remains was an angel pendant that belonged to Castro. Those remains were eventually identified as Castro's, prosecutors said.

Serriteno was arrested and charged with Castro's murder nine days later.

Additional charges, such as arson and two counts of murder, were filed in 2021 in connection with the Markley Fire.

Evidence presented at the preliminary hearing indicated that Castro was killed at Serriteno's home, prosecutors said. Serriteno then dumped her remains in the Putah Creek Wildlife Area and placed her body in the area where the fire started.

He remains in custody and will return to court on Aug. 14 for sentencing.