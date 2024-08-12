Watch: CHP helicopter rescues hiker suffering medical emergency in Solano County

A hiker in distress in Solano County was rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter over the weekend.

The CHP said the hiker suffered some kind of medical emergency on Sunday afternoon while on the Blue Ridge Trail Loop east of Lake Berryessa. Solano County Fire Dispatch was able to provide the CHP and Vacaville Fire Protection District with GPS coordinates to allow the helicopter crew to locate the hiker, the CHP said.

The helicopter crew lowered a Vacaville firefighter to the hiker's location and the hiker was placed in a harness and hoisted from the trail.

The helicopter then flew the hiker to the Canyon Creek Resort where he was transferred to a Vacaville Fire Department ambulance, the CHP said.

The hiker's condition was not disclosed.