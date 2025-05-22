California Medical Facility inmate allegedly attacks correctional officer with improvised weapon

A correctional officer at the California Medical Facility prison in Vacaville was allegedly attacked by an inmate with an improvised weapon, officials say.

The incident happened Wednesday just after 10 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Prison officials say the correctional office was conducting a cell extraction when inmate Dannuzio Patron allegedly attacked.

The officer suffered lacerations to his arm, officials say, while two other staff members who responded to help also reported knee pain. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Patron has been transferred to a different prison so he can be placed in restricted housing. He is facing attempted homicide charges, officials say.

Prison officials say Patron, 38, had been at California Medical Facility since December 2024 for an eight-year sentence on an assault conviction out of Fresno County.

Wednesday's attack was the second alleged inmate attack in as many months at California Medical Facility. Back on April 4, prison officials say three correctional officers were also injured by an inmate wielding an improvised weapon.