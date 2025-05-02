Vacaville's Buckingham Collegiate Charter evacuated after staff, parents report feeling lightheaded

VACAVILLE — A Vacaville Unified school was evacuated on Friday so that first responders could check for a possible leak, the school district said.

Staff members and parents reported feeling lightheaded at Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy while attending a meeting, the Vacaville Unified School District said.

Those who were experiencing symptoms are being evaluated by first responders. The school district said all staff and students are safe and medical teams are on site.

The Vacaville police and fire departments are at the scene.