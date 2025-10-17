USF athletic director, former NFL player Larry Williams dies during workout on campus

University of San Francisco athletic director Larry Williams died suddenly during a workout on campus Thursday, school officials announced.

In a statement, university president Salvador Aceves said Williams had been working out at the War Memorial Gym when he died. Williams was 62.

"Our prayers go out to Larry's wife, Laura, their children, Kristin, Sean, Scott, Eric, and Louis, their families, and his grandchildren. My thoughts and prayers also go to the university's 250 student-athletes and all of the coaches and staff under Larry's skillful watch," Aceves said.

Williams was named the school's athletic director in Aug. 2022. He had previously served as the athletic director at three other NCAA Division I institutions: The University of Portland in Oregon, Marquette University and the University of Akron.

Aceves remembered Williams as a man devoted to his Catholic faith and to his work at the university.

"Starting his days in contemplative prayer, Scripture reading, and reflection, his belief in the harmony of faith, education, and athletics shaped his vision for the department and his dedication to the holistic development of student-athletes," he said.

According to the school, Williams was born in Orange County in Southern California and graduated from the University of Notre Dame, where he was a two-time All-American football player.

Williams was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 10th round of the 1985 NFL Draft and played several seasons in the National Football League, which included stints with the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. During his playing career, he had also earned a law degree from the University of San Diego.

Following his retirement in 1993, Williams worked at the law firm of Baker & Daniels in Indianapolis before returning to Notre Dame in 1999 to work in licensing and product marketing.

The school has named Stephanie Shrieve-Hawkins, the school's deputy athletics director for administration and facilities, as interim athletic director.

Memorial services for Williams have not been announced.