Update: Hayward police find missing at-risk 11-year-old girl

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

HAYWARD – Police in Hayward on Monday afternoon confirmed they have found a missing 11-year-old girl.

Maite Zepata, who is considered at-risk, is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a crop-top black shirt, black pants and white Croc-brand shoes, police said.

Maite was last seen walking near the Safeway Shopping Center at 22280 Foothill Blvd. in Hayward.

Police confirmed that Maite was found safe shortly before 3:30 p.m.

