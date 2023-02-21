Update: Hayward police find missing at-risk 11-year-old girl
HAYWARD – Police in Hayward on Monday afternoon confirmed they have found a missing 11-year-old girl.
Maite Zepata, who is considered at-risk, is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a crop-top black shirt, black pants and white Croc-brand shoes, police said.
Maite was last seen walking near the Safeway Shopping Center at 22280 Foothill Blvd. in Hayward.
Police confirmed that Maite was found safe shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.