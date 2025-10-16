Unpaid Oakland Airport TSA workers receive food bank donations on the job

As the federal government shutdown stretches past two weeks, hundreds of federal employees at Oakland International Airport continue to work without pay. But on Wednesday, a little relief arrived right in their break room.

The Alameda County Community Food Bank hosted a pop-up food drive inside a Transportation Security Administration break area, distributing fresh produce and nonperishable goods to workers affected by the shutdown.

"We're just making sure that we have all the things that we need," said food bank executive director Reggie Young. "The Bay Area tends to step up, and we'll do this as long as it's needed."

Young says the food bank has seen a steady increase in food insecurity across the region, and events like this are critical when emergencies hit.

"This has a monetary value that supplements other costs," Young said. "People still need to pay rent. People still need to get gas. And this helps support that."

Port of Oakland spokesperson Kaley Skantz said around 300 employees, including TSA agents, air traffic controllers, and Border Patrol officers, are currently working without pay.

"They offer really valuable work," said Skantz. "We're glad to see the food bank provide for them in this way."

For Young and his team, this kind of response is part of their mission, whether it's a natural disaster or a political stalemate.

"There's always something we need to adapt to," he said. "Whether that's an earthquake, a fire, or a government shutdown."

This isn't the first time the Alameda County Community Food Bank has stepped in during a shutdown.

In 2018, they supported approximately 1,200 federal employees, including TSA, Coast Guard, Border Patrol, and IRS workers, by delivering food directly to their workplaces. Their goal then and now: make access to nourishment as convenient as possible.

"We believe food is a basic human right," Young said. "And everyone deserves to have the nourishment they need."

