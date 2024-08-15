United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Rome diverted for 2nd day in a row

For the second day in a row, a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Rome was diverted, this time to Canada because of a medical issue aboard the plane.

United said in an email to CBS News Bay Area that flight 507, carrying 265 passengers and 14 crew members, was diverted "to address a passenger medical issue." Flight tracking data showed the plane left SFO at 4:49 p.m. PDT Wednesday, made a U-turn northwest of Hudson Bay and backtracked, landing in Edmonton, Alberta at 12:15 a.m. MDT Thursday.

The nature of the medical issue was not disclosed.

The Boeing 777-200 returned to San Francisco, presumably with many of the same Rome-bound passengers diverted on Tuesday. Their United flight 507 was diverted to Sacramento because of an unspecified mechanical issue and later returned to SFO.

Flight 507 was canceled for the day Thursday. United said passengers diverted on Wednesday would continue to Rome on United flight 3035, scheduled to depart SFO for the 11-hour flight to Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport at 4:45 p.m. PDT.