Update: Mechanical issue forces Honolulu-bound United Airlines flight to return to SFO

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu returned to SFO Wednesday afternoon after the flight developed a mechanical issue, the airline said.

According to FlightAware, flight 2380 landed back at SFO at 1:30 p.m. The plane landed safely and video from a helicopter did not show any smoke coming from the twin-jet Boeing 757-300 or other mechanical issues.

While aloft, United flight UA2380 transmitted a code of 7700 indicating an emergency situation. The plane taxied to the gate after landing and it was not immediately known what the issue was aboard the flight.

"United flight 2380 returned to San Francisco earlier this afternoon to address a mechanical issue," a United spokesman said in an email. "The flight landed safely, and we've arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to their destinations."

The flight had originally departed at 11:48 a.m. bound for Honolulu. It was diverted back to SFO at 12:47 p.m.