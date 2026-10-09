Uniqlo's return to Downtown San Francisco offers hope for struggling mid-market district

Long lines of shoppers stretched outside Uniqlo's newest flagship store Friday as the Japanese clothing retailer celebrated its return to Downtown San Francisco with a free street festival featuring local musicians and performers.

The store, located at 801 Market Street at the corner of Fourth Street, opened Friday morning. Spanning two floors and 20,000 square feet, it is the largest Uniqlo location on the West Coast. The store also features San Francisco-themed clothing available exclusively at the location.

For city officials and downtown supporters, the opening represents more than a new shopping destination. It offers another sign of life in the Mid-Market neighborhood, which has struggled with vacant storefronts and declining business activity in recent years.

"It's really great for the recovery of downtown," said San Francisco resident Samantha Wrightson, who attended the opening with her mother, Joyce Chartock.

"I haven't spent that much time downtown in the last few years," Wrightson said. "But now that these stores are opening, I am planning to come back much more."

Wrightson and Chartock said new shops and cleaner streets have given them more reasons to visit downtown. They hope the improvements will also encourage people who live outside San Francisco to return.

Uniqlo closed its previous San Francisco flagship store on Powell Street in 2021, during the pandemic-era exodus of businesses from downtown. The company's return to the area reflects renewed interest in the city as street conditions and the local business environment improve, according to city officials.

"This is an indicator that we are experiencing a retail renaissance right now," said Anne Taupier, executive director of the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

Taupier said the city is seeing renewed interest from retailers that left San Francisco during the pandemic and are now reconsidering their presence downtown.

Despite those encouraging signs, commercial vacancy rates in Mid-Market remain substantially higher than before the pandemic. City officials said they will continue working to improve street conditions and support businesses as the neighborhood attempts to recover.

For businesses already operating in the area, the turnaround has been gradual.

"It's going to take a little bit of time," said Manny Flores, a bartender at The Harlequin. "And I've seen it progressively moving forward. Every year, we've consistently seen a little more people coming around."

Back at Uniqlo, the grand opening drew shoppers across generations, many attracted by the retailer's combination of quality and affordability.

"The quality of the merchandise and also the pricing is great," said shopper Gloria Garmon.

Wrightson said she and her family also came for the store's San Francisco-themed merchandise, including shirts created in collaboration with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and local artists like Fnnch and students from Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts.

"We came here for the San Francisco collab shirts, the Muni shirts especially. My husband requested this one, so we're here for that. And then I love this one here," Wrightson said.

As shoppers browsed the new store and crowds gathered for the street festival, the event offered a glimpse of the downtown activity that city officials and local businesses hope to see more consistently.

For residents like Wrightson, the opening provided a reason to return — and hope that more people will follow.