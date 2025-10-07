Uniqlo announces plans for San Francisco Union Square location

Japanese clothing store Uniqlo announced plans to reopen in a new location after closing a large store four years ago. The company has signed a lease to open up at 801 Market Street.

It's just one of several stores opening, a sign of resurgence for an area that struggled since the pandemic.

"For a tourist, I wouldn't know what shutdown and what's come back," said visitor Schivangi Walke.

Walke said it seems just as busy as ever. She lives in Switzerland and last visited about 10 years ago.

"I have visited San Francisco before, and there were two things I remembered, Union Square and the sea lions," Walke stated.

Coming back was nostalgic, and it didn't disappoint. She didn't plan on buying anything, but she stopped in Macy's and couldn't resist.

"They still have very old-fashioned, very kind, service personnel," Walke explained. "That's what I really love about Macy's. I think a gentleman spent an hour showing me 25 different pairs of shoes before I chose the two I wanted."

Right across from Macy's, in the Square, Maddie Grigg's has been helping City Studios run a free sketching program since May. She says she's noticed the stores bringing in more people.

"I think the stores are definitely helping to attract larger crowds," said Griggs.

Griggs added that the area is becoming about more than just shopping.

"It's been really cool to see people come to a third space like this and come outside," Griggs explained.

CEO of the Union Square Alliance, Marisa Rodriguez, said all of this, bringing in new stores and providing free activities, is an effort to revitalize the area.

"There's been a really strong investment from the city into the district," Rodriguez said. "Our government leaders are very focused on making sure that we have police presence, clean environment, and a lot of activations."

Rodriguez wasn't surprised to see Uniqlo wanting to come back. She said they're not the only business returning, Zara will be re-opening in a new location as well.

"I think it means that they understand the role that this community plays in sort of a larger retail footprint in San Francisco and its important prominence in San Francisco," said Rodriguez. "We're the heart of the city. This is 13,000 hotel rooms, this is the convention center."

As someone who hasn't visited in a decade. Walke was happy to see the current state of Union Square and excited to see it grow even more on her next visit.

"It's really nice to have the squares or parks in the city," Walke observed. "I think that makes the place come alive and really gives us this sense of community."

An exact timeline for the new Uniqlo location wasn't given, but it's expected to open in 2026.