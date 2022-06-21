Union City police seek owners who lost large sums of cash

UNION CITY -- Two large sums of cash are waiting to be claimed from the Union City Police Department.

In May 2021, $20,000 in cash was turned into the Police Department by a good Samaritan after being found. In July 2021, another good Samaritan found and turned in $2,655 in cash.

The owners have two weeks to contact the department's Property Unit and provide details about the circumstances of the money found in order to claim it.

The contact for the department's Property Unit is (510) 471-1365 or UCPDPropertyUnit@unioncity.org.

