Deputy shot during Union City police activity; public asked to stay clear of neighborhood

Police in Union City are asking the public to stay clear of the area near Dowe Rd. and Alvarado Niles Rd. Wednesday afternoon as multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an incident where a source said an Alameda County sheriff's deputy was shot.

The police source told KPIX that a deputy was taken to an area hospital after being shot during the incident. No other additional information was available regarding the deputy's condition.

Authorities have not provided any details about what was happening, but shortly after 2 p.m., a Nixle alert was issued for people to avoid the intersection due to ongoing "police activity."

Authorities later confirmed that the incident being investigated happened on the 33000 block of Dowe Rd.

Chopper video from the scene in what appeared to be an industrial area north of Alvarado Niles Rd. showed multiple units from agencies including the Alameda County Sheriff's Department, Union City police and Fremont police.

At one point, a male individual was seen walking with his hands raised towards a large group of officers who had their weapons drawn. The man was made to lie down on the ground and was placed in handcuffs.

So far police have not provided any details regarding what were investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.