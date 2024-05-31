Pro-Palestinian protesters at UC Santa Cruz forcibly removed from encampment

Watch: Pro-Palestinian protesters at UC Santa Cruz face off with police in riot gear

Watch: Pro-Palestinian protesters at UC Santa Cruz face off with police in riot gear

Watch: Pro-Palestinian protesters at UC Santa Cruz face off with police in riot gear

Pro-Palestinian protesters who created an encampment and blocked entrances to University of California, Santa Cruz campus buildings were forcibly removed Friday morning and many arrested, a university spokesperson said.

The protests began nearly a month ago on the UC Santa Cruz campus, with students demanding a cease-fire in the war in Gaza and the divestment by the university from Israeli institutions.

On May 20, academic workers at UC Santa Cruz went on strike to protest the use of police to clear pro-Palestinian protesters from UC campuses as part of a systemwide protest against the university. On Wednesday and Thursday, UC Santa Cruz classes were held online for the second time in as many weeks because of the ongoing protest blocking the two main campus entrances.

The UC Santa Cruz campus has also seen disruptions at the Physical Sciences Building, dining halls and classrooms, along with an encampment that moved from Quarry Plaza to the Barn Theater area.

Early Friday morning, campus police in riot gear began removing protesters from the encampment.

"Following the continued intentional and dangerous blockade of campus entrances, UC Santa Cruz took action to remove the barricades and disband the unlawful encampment Those actions started early this morning."

"For weeks, encampment participants were given repeated, clear direction to remove the encampment and cease blocking access to numerous campus resources and to the campus itself," said UC Santa Cruz spokesperson Scott Hernandez-Jason in an emailed statement to CBS News Bay Area. "They were notified that their actions were unlawful and unsafe. And this morning they were also given multiple warnings by law enforcement to leave the area and disperse to avoid arrest. Unfortunately, many refused to follow this directive and many individuals are being arrested."

Hernandez-Jason said the encampment threatened safety and delayed access of emergency vehicles.

The number of protesters arrested was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.