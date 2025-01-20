Watch CBS News
Suspect sought in weekend burglary at Memorial Stadium on UC Berkeley campus

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Police are investigating a burglary that occurred inside University of California, Berkeley's California Memorial Stadium early Sunday morning.

According to police, it took place around 4:15 a.m. Surveillance footage reportedly caught a male with a light complexion prowling multiple locations at the stadium before forcing entry into a storage room and stealing items from inside.

Police said the unidentified male left the stadium shortly afterward, westbound towards Piedmont Avenue.

Surveillance photos of man suspected of a burglary of California Memorial Stadium on the UC Berkeley campus on Jan. 19, 2025. University of California Police Department

Authorities released photos showing the suspect appeared to be clad in a brown or dark green hoodie, and light brown or khaki pants.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to contact police at (510) 642-6760 or lmatthews@berkeley.edu

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

