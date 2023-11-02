Uber, Lyft agree to $328 million settlement over New York wage theft claims

Lyft and Uber agreed Thursday to pay a total of $328 million to settle wage theft allegations in New York state.

Uber will pay $290 million and Lyft will pay $38 million, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday in a statement. The entirety of funds from the two separate settlements will go to more than 100,000 current and former drivers. As part of the settlement agreement, drivers will also receive certain benefits including mandatory sick leave and a minimum of $26 an hour in wages, adjusted annually for inflation.

The settlement marks the first time Uber and Lyft drivers working primarily outside of New York City will be guaranteed minimum pay — something that drivers within the city have received since 2019, under regulations established by the Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC).

"Uber and Lyft systematically cheated their drivers out of hundreds of millions of dollars in pay and benefits while they worked long hours in challenging conditions," Attorney General James said Thursday in a statement.

The settlements resolve multi-year investigations by James' office which found the rideshare companies withheld pay from their drivers and obstructed their access to benefits available under state labor laws.