U.S. Coast Guard K9 showcases his skills on final day of San Francisco Fleet Week air show

SAN FRANCISCO – On the last day of the San Francisco Fleet Week air show, U.S. Coast Guard K9 Officer Buda led his handler down the busy Embarcadero street, filled with thousands of people.

The 5-year-old Germain Shorthaired Pointer was walking, exploring, and sniffing bags and containers for a specific odor, something that no human soldiers can detect with their noses.

"His nose is extremely strong, way stronger than a human's," said Buda's handler, USCG Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Leamer. "His main function is explosive detection. So he can detect a wide range of different explosives and then he'll let me know once he's found it."

Buda and Leamer have been partners for about four years. Leamer said Buda is one of the best in the business and is always focused and disciplined on the job.

"Buda was named the 2023 American Humane military working dog of the year," Leamer said.

A big honor, but the job also comes with big responsibilities. On a typical day, USCG helicopters would drop K9 teams onto cargo ships arriving at U.S. ports. Part of their job is to search and prevent terrorists from transporting bombs and other explosives into the country.

"Buda, everything he does revolves around his reward, which is a big squeaky tennis ball. So whether that's jumping out of helicopters, riding on boats, or doing explosive detention sweeps, basically anywhere this ball goes, Buda goes," Leamer said.

The teams are also in high demand for non-maritime work. They've worked at the Super Bowl and other major events to deter domestic terrorism.

"There's only 18 dogs in the entire Coast Guard. So we travel the country, both East Coast, West Coast and in between," said USCG Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Daniel Alati, who works with partner K9 Officer Simba.

It's hard work and it's teamwork. The handlers said they and their K9s form unbreakable bonds.

"We're the sole caretaker for them. Once we're done working, we'll always bring them home with us. One thing that's big with our program, our philosophy is 'one dog, one handler,'" said USCG Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Glen Klotz, who partners with K9 Officer Pongo.

For Leamer and Buda, not only are they best friends, they're family.

"He's a great family dog as well, not just a working dog. He's great with my wife. We have a new son on the way in January. He's excited to be a big brother to our new son," Leamer said.