Two surfers rescued after nearly being swept out to sea near Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO – Two surfers who were being swept out to sea past the Mile Rocks Lighthouse about a mile offshore southwest of the Golden Gate Bridge were safely rescued Saturday morning, a San Francisco Fire Department spokesman said.

"The call came in about 9:27 a.m.," said San Francisco Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Baxter. "The park service deployed a rescue swimmer at 9:31 a.m. to rescue these two surfers being swept out to sea. The fire department deployed three additional rescue swimmers to assist."

San Francisco Fire Department Coastal Rescue Unit 34 responds to a call to rescue two surfers being swept out to sea on May 6, 2023. San Francisco Fire Department

By "park service," Baxter was referring to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

The surfers were near Mile Rocks Lighthouse, which is located on a rock about a mile offshore southwest of the Golden Gate Bridge, off Lands End in San Francisco, according to Baxter.

The rescue swimmers made contact with the two surfers are were able to put them on a San Francisco Police Department boat, Baxter said.

"The surfers were transported to the Hyde Street Pier, where they were assessed by medics. The surfers will be OK," Baxter said.

All four rescue swimmers returned to shore in the the San Francisco Fire Department rescue boat, according to Baxter.