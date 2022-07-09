Two-lane closure of northbound Hwy 101 into Marin to impact weekend traffic

SAUSALITO – An emergency project announced by Caltrans will cause significant delays this weekend for people heading into Marin County via the Golden Gate Bridge, the agency said.

The two northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 just north of the Robin Williams Tunnel in Sausalito from the tunnel to the Rodeo Avenue exit will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Monday as crews replace a damaged drainage system in a retaining wall, Caltrans said. The leftmost lanes will be affected, says a spokesperson for the agency.

The agency said to expect delays of up to 30 minutes or an hour. Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area from 30 to 60 minutes and to use alternate routes such as the Oakland/San Francisco Bay Bridge or the Richmond/San Rafael Bridge while the left lanes are closed.

Additional information on the closure is available at the Caltrans website.