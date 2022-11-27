Watch CBS News
Two bitten by suspect in bizarre San Francisco home attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two San Francisco residents were treated for bite wounds and a suspect was in custody in a bizarre assault in a neighborhood in the shadow of Mount Davidson.

San Francisco police said officers responded to a 7:19 p.m. report of a stabbing  near the corner of Juanita and Evelyn ways. 

Upon arrival, the officers discovered it was not a stabbing, but a bizarre assault that left three people injured and bleeding. The three were attacked after a suspect broke into their home.

The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who transported two adults to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.   

The investigation determined that the suspect bit two of the victims and the third victim was struck by a door.

The suspect was located by officers who arrested him. Charges were pending investigation.

 Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.  

