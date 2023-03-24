Two arrested in Petaluma suspected of vehicle theft, drug possession

PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested two suspects in connection with a vehicle theft and other crimes.

Tania Sanchez-Soto, 24, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, conspiracy, obstruction a police officer and possession of stolen property, and Enrique Galica-Torres, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

On Thursday at 9:04 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unoccupied vehicle parked in front of a residence with the engine running.

Police determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of San Rafael, and officers monitored the vehicle to see if any potential suspects returned to the vehicle.

Officers ultimately took possession of the vehicle and later towed it away and continued to investigate the theft.

After speaking with several nearby community members, police were able to locate evidence that led them to a residence nearby.

Police made contact with two people at a residence on Santa Ines Way and ultimately identified them as being suspects who were in possession of the stolen vehicle, police said.

Officers detained Sanchez-Soto and Galica-Torres, located evidence that linked them to the stolen vehicle and additionally located suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia, police said.