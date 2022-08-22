Trump files motion over Mar-a-Lago search

Trump seeks "special master" in documents case Trump files motion seeking "special master" to review documents FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago 03:25

Washington — In a new lawsuit, former President Donald Trump has filed a motion asking that a special master be named to review the documents seized by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago residence and that the courts block the Justice Department from further reviewing the material until that happens, according to a Monday court filing.

Trump is also asking that the Justice Department provide him with a more detailed accounting of what the FBI took from his Florida resort and return any property not subject to the court-approved search warrant.

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement, "The Aug. 8 search warrant at Mar-a-Lago was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause. The Department is aware of this evening's motion. The United States will file its response in court."

Now, federal investigators are looking closely at video evidence they've obtained, which shows people at Mar-a-Lago with access to storage areas where former President Donald Trump's papers from his residence were being held — including some classified documents, according to a U.S. official.

The video showing this potential access to a site with highly sensitive material remains a significant cause for concern inside the Justice Department.

A source close to Trump's lawyers said they are aware of such video but cautioned against reading into it. Officials continue to catalogue his documents with a filter team to see if anything should be returned to Trump.

This is a developing story.

Andres Triay contributed to this report.