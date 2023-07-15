Watch CBS News
Tree topples in Santa Rosa park, injuring 6 people

Six people were injured, including one person with major injuries after a tree fell in a Santa Rosa park Saturday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened at around 10:46 a.m. at Spring Lake Park on the city's east side. 

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a social media post the fallen tree prompted a multi-casualty incident response, including 1 engine, 1 rescue unit, a battalion chief, an EMS supervisor and five ambulances.

Aside from the victim with major injuries, one other person suffered moderate injuries and four others had minor injuries.

No other details were disclosed.

First published on July 15, 2023 / 12:26 PM

