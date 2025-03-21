Transformation of High Street area in Oakland's Fruitvale District moves forward

The area surrounding the High Street Home Depot in Oakland's Fruitvale District -- once notorious for large encampments, RVs, and tents -- is undergoing a remarkable transformation.

For over a decade, neighbors and city leaders said this section of the city struggled with rampant theft, dangerous encampments, and overflowing trash. The problems were so bad they prompting Home Depot to threaten leaving the city. As a result, some small businesses even decided to relocate.

Today, that area is unrecognizable, with encampments gone and the area cleaned up. Julia Montoya, a longtime resident of 40 years, did not think she would live to see this day.

"People would not come to my house because they said, 'Oh my God, I'm so scared of your neighborhood,'" Montoya recalled.

Family and friends avoided visiting her due to the multiple encampments they would have to drive through to reach her home. Sidewalks were often blocked by tents and trash, creating a chaotic and unsafe environment.

But recent weeks have seen a dramatic shift.

"We feel better. At least we can sleep overnight now. We can relax. But it was really, really terrible. We were scared," Montoya said, expressing her relief at the transformation.

For years, the area in front of the Home Depot had been occupied by two large encampments. Despite repeated clean-ups and fencing efforts by the city and the property owners, the encampments would often return within weeks, with individuals driving stolen cars to tear down the fences and reoccupy the area.

People also dumped trash and abandoned vehicles onto the streets, sometimes even blocking off Alameda Avenue with these discarded cars.

As the encampments continued to plague the area, many local businesses threatened to leave, and neighbors were left feeling helpless. Everardo Rodriguez, owner of Bay Restorators, reflected on the positive change.

"It's a big, massive improvement, and it's safer. I can't stress that [enough]: safer," he said

The city recently partnered with businesses and property owners to implement new measures. Shipping containers were used to fence off vacant lots, preventing re-encampment, and a company has rented the lots to store empty containers. Cement blocks were also placed along Alameda Avenue and surrounding streets to keep RVs from returning.

One of the major developments in the area came from Prologis, a real estate company that purchased the 24-acre site on one side of Home Depot. They began demolishing vacant buildings to make way for warehouses and office spaces. The new development will encompass around 430,000 square feet of commercial space.

Councilman Noel Gallo, who represents the district, shared his excitement for the area's revitalization.

"You're going to see 400, 500 jobs being created here at this setting alone. And you're going to have retail space on this corner, manufacturing throughout, and office space on the facility," Gallo said. "And at the back end, by the freeway, they're going to create housing."

Gallo emphasized the significant economic potential at the site and described the transformation as a "tremendous opportunity" with job growth and beautification after years of struggling with a problem that lasted 10 to 12 years.

For Montoya, the improvements are personal. With the encampments now gone, she feels comfortable allowing her grandson to play outside.

"This is home, this is our home," she said. "We're looking forward."

Looking ahead, Councilman Gallo said Prologis is expected to complete the construction of the warehouses and office spaces within five years. After that, plans will move forward for residential housing, further enhancing the area's revitalization.

The transformation of the Fruitvale District stands as a testament to the power of community, collaboration, and perseverance, and signals a bright future for this once blighted area of Oakland.