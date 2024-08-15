Trader Joe's recalls more than 650,000 candles sold nationwide due to fire risk

Mini totes back in stock at Trader Joes Mini totes back in stock at Trader Joes 00:42

Trader Joe's is recalling about 653,000 Mango Tangerine Scented Candles sold nationwide because the wax can become engulfed in a flame, making the product a fire hazard, the company said Thursday in a notice posted by U.S. safety regulators.

The grocery chain has received 14 reports of incidents of the U.S.-made candles sparking high flames, including three involving minor property damage and two reports of minor burns, the Monrovia, California-based company said.

The recalled candles' flames can spread from the product's wick to its wax, leading to a larger-than-expected flame and a potential fire risk, according to the notice published by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The grocer is urging people who purchased the candles to stop using them and return them to any Trader Joe's store for a $4 cash refund. Another option would be to complete an online form and get a $4 Trader Joe's gift card in the mail. Expect to first receive a request for a receipt or photo of the candle.

About 653,000 Trader Joe's Mango Tangerine Scented Candles are being recalled. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Sold in June 2024, the recalled candles are white-colored wax with a cotton wick in a tin container. The 5.7-ounce candle has the SKU number 56869 on the bottom of the tin.

Part of a rotating lineup of seasonal candles, Trader Joe's initially recalled the product on its website in June, but did not specify how many were sold or whether the company had received reports of injuries or related fires.

The privately held company operates nearly 550 grocery stores in 42 states and the District of Columbia.