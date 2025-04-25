Partial remains identified as Tracy woman last aboard fishing boat in Suisun Bay over 40 years ago

SOLANO COUNTY – Partial skeletal remains have been identified as those of a woman who was presumed to have drowned when a fishing boat was found sunken more than 40 years ago.

Patricia Ann Hertel of Tracy was last known to be aboard a fishing boat in Suisun Bay on Aug. 8, 1981, when she was 39 years old.

Hertel and her boyfriend didn't return as bad weather hit the area that evening.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said her boyfriend's remains were found several days later and the boat was found sunken in the bay.

Hertel was never found and it was presumed that she had drowned.

Two years later, in 1983, deputies responded to the south shore of Simmons Island near the Rich Duck Club in Benicia after partial remains were found.

Those remains were determined to be human and were initially believed to be those of a man. However, the decedent was laid to rest without being identified.

The case was picked up again in July 2023, when it was found that the remains were those of a female.

Fast forward 15 months, deputies said the remains were identified as Hertel's by using advanced DNA testing, forensic genetic genealogy and forensic odontology.

Hertel's missing persons case will remain active since only partial skeletal remains were found.