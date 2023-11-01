Toyota recalls nearly 1.9 million RAV4 SUVs in the U.S. over fire risk

Toyota is recalling roughly 1.9 million RAV4 sport utility vehicles in the U.S. because the batteries can shift during sharp turns and potentially cause a fire.

The recall, which Toyota announced Wednesday, affects certain RAV4s from the 2013 through 2018 model years. The Japanese automaker said in a statement that some replacement 12-volt batteries used in the SUVs have smaller top dimensions than others. If the hold-down clamp is not tightened properly, the battery could move, allowing the positive terminal to contact the clamp and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire, the company said.

Toyota said it is still preparing a fix. When the remedy is ready, dealers will replace the hold-down clamp, battery tray and positive terminal cover with improved ones. The company said it will notify owners by late December.

Toyota did not say in its statement whether the problem has caused any fires or injuries.

Owners can check to see if their RAV4s are involved by going to www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering their vehicle identification number. Owners can also call the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at (800) 331-4331.

Toyota on Oct. 26 also recalled roughly 751,000 Toyota Highlander SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with the tabs that secure the vehicles' front lower bumper covers. Even a minor crash could cause the bumper cover assembly to fall off, a potential hazard to drivers, the company said.

In August, Toyota recalled about 168,000 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles from model years 2020-2023 because of a potential fire risk. The vehicles' plastic fuel tube could move and rub against a brake line, causing a fuel leak, according to a recall notice issued by the company. The leaked fuel could cause a fire in the presence of an ignition source, according to Toyota.