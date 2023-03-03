Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Toll express lanes unveiled on Highway 101 along Peninsula

/ CBS San Francisco

Express lanes open on U.S. Highway 101 along Peninsula
Express lanes open on U.S. Highway 101 along Peninsula 03:02

BURLINGAME -- Tolling began Friday morning on new U.S. Highway 101 express lanes between South San Francisco and Sunnyvale.

The new lanes will be running on Highway 101 on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Interstate Highway 380 in South San Francisco and North Mathilda Avenue in Sunnyvale.

Solo drivers who want to use the express lane must have a standard FasTrak or a FasTrak Flex toll tag, while carpoolers and motorcycles must have the FasTrak Flex toll tag set in the proper position to travel at a discount.

Interview: Express lanes open on Highway 101 on Peninsula 04:17

The lanes, constructed by Caltrans in partnership with the San Mateo County Transportation Authority and the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County, are meant to encourage carpooling or transit use as well as to improve travel times and reduce congestion on the highway.

More details about the project can be found at https://smcexpresslanes.org.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 10:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.