Tim Stutzle's goal in 3rd period lifts the Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Sharks

Tim Stutzle scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season in the third period as the Ottawa Senators beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Stutzle, who assisted on Ottawa's first goal, scored the eventual winner when Sharks goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was caught out of position going to his right. Stutzle took a short pass from Nick Cousins and the puck deflected off Nedeljkovic and stopped in front of an empty net before Stutzle knocked it in at 13:22.

Dylan Cozens and Fabian Zetterlund also scored for the Senators (11-6-4), who have lost once in their last nine games. Linus Ullmark made 17 saves, including a point-blank stop on Alex Wennberg's attempt with 10.6 seconds remaining.

John Klingberg and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks (10-9-3). Nedeljkovic made 24 saves.

San Jose had won four straight at home, but couldn't keep up with the more aggressive Senators.

After the Sharks had a goal overturned by replay for offsides in the first period, Cozens got the Senators going with a power-play goal off a quick pass in front of the net by Stutzle. Jake Sanderson also assisted on the play.

San Jose missed multiple scoring chances in front of the Ottawa net until breaking through with its own power-play goal in the first. Klingberg, a defender, took a pass from Macklin Celebrini near the top of the left circle and slapped the puck past Ullmark.

Goodrow's first goal of the season put the Sharks ahead 2-1 in the second period.

Zetterlund, who played 168 games over three seasons in San Jose, tied it in the second off a pass from Tyler Kleven.

Up next

Senators: At the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Sharks: Host the Boston Bruins on Sunday.