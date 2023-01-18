Ticket prices soar above $500 for 49ers-Cowboys playoff game

49ers safety Tashaun Gipson goes from the couch to Super Bowl contender

SANTA CLARA -- There may be no more rabid or loyal fans in the NFL than those of the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

So it's not surprising scalped ticket prices for Sunday's NFC playoff showdown at Levi's Stadium were soaring over $500 piece on both StubHub and Vivid Seats.

According to StubHub, there were some 6,000 tickets available on the secondary market on Wednesday morning.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas have made San Francisco a 4-point favorite in a playoff rivalry dating back several decades.

While one optimistic season ticket holder was offering their tickets for $55,505 each on StubHub, most tickets ranged in price from $482 to $600.

"The Cowboys and 49ers are one of the league's great postseason rivalries and two of the strongest fanbases, so it's no surprise to see Sunday's matchup is the best-selling game of the weekend on StubHub—outselling Giants at Eagles by almost 20 percent," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub.

"Last year's Wild Card matchup in Dallas ranked as our third best-selling NFL game of the season behind only the NFC Championship and Super Bowl, and we're seeing strong demand for this weekend's rematch."

The experts at StubHub have offered these tips to make sure you don't fall victim to an unscrupulous scam artist: