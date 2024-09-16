Scenic Tiburon experiencing a tourism revival over past year

The picturesque coastal gem of Tiburon, just a 30-minute ferry ride from San Francisco, is experiencing a significant uptick in tourism.

Once just a small fishing village, the quaint town has become a sought-after destination known for its scenic views, upscale shopping, and fine dining.

Marin County town of Tiburon. KPIX



Anthony Granata, a visitor from New Jersey, is among those drawn to Tiburon's charm. Accompanied by his daughter Amelia, Granata is captivated by the town's stunning vistas.

"I want to see what's here, because I hear there is more to see," he said.

For Granata, who is recovering from a stroke, this visit holds particular significance.

"I just started talking again" he explained. "So it's been about eight, nine months, I started talking again. And little by little, I started to get around and move around."

The opportunity to create meaningful memories with his daughter adds to the value of his visit.

According to the Tiburon Chamber of Commerce, the town has seen a marked increase in both sales and transient occupancy tax revenues over the past year, signaling a surge in tourism activity.

Tiburon's transformation from a modest fishing village to a popular destination is evident in its upscale shopping and dining options, from Michael Mina's restaurant, the Bungalow, to Malibu Farm.

Granata and his daughter chose to dine at Sam's, a well-known local eatery that just celebrated 105 years in business. Cinnamon Sartor, a longtime server at Sam's, attributes the restaurant's appeal to its unique boat-side service.

"We're one of the only restaurants on the San Francisco Bay that has 12 spots for boats," said Sartor. "But for us, I think that Tiburon is just a quaint, classy town."

The town's accessibility and picturesque setting continue to attract a new wave of visitors.

As Granata noted, "I just love to get out and go."

It's the perfect backdrop for that freedom, where every corner invites you to explore and savor the beauty of San Francisco Bay.



According to data from the Tiburon Chamber of Commerce, tourism contributes roughly $20 million annually to the local economy.