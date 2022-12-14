Tiburon police sergeant dies of self-inflicted gunshot at department headquarters

TIBURON -- Authorities in the North Bay are investigating the death of a Tiburon police sergeant at the town police headquarters Monday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, according to city officials.

Tiburon Mayor Jack Ryan issued a statement on behalf of the town that confirmed the death of Sgt. Sean Christopher on Monday afternoon. The statement said Christopher was found dead at the Tiburon Police Department on the 1100 block of Tiburon Boulevard.

police cruiser CBS

The statement said that he died from "what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound." The investigation into the death is being led by the Marin County Sheriff's Office, according to the statement.

The statement thanked Marin County public safety partners for providing "much needed support during this trying time." The city said it would not be providing any additional comment out of respect for Christopher's family and coworkers.

The full statement released by the town of Tiburon appears below.

We are extraordinarily sad to report the loss of Sgt. Sean Christopher. Yesterday afternoon he was found deceased at the Tiburon Police Department with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. We are thankful for our public safety partners from Marin County and beyond who have been providing us with much needed support during this trying time. Out of respect for Sgt. Christopher's family and coworkers as well as the investigation being led by the Marin County Sheriff's Office, we cannot make any additional comments at this time.