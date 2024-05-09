Watch CBS News
Man wounded in San Jose shooting near I-280

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE -- Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday evening near Interstate  280 in San Jose.

The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. near McLaughlin Avenue and I-280, police said in a post on social media. The area is near the Grand Century Shopping Mall.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but no other information was available.

The Highway 280 off-ramp is closed and motorists were asked to used alternate routes to avoid the area.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 10:27 PM PDT

