Entertaining cover band plays '70s favorites at the Lucky Horseshoe

By Dave Pehling

Long-running hard rock and metal cover band Thunderbleed AKA Blind Vengeance brings its two-fisted celebration of heavy sounds to the the Lucky Horseshoe in Bernal Heights Saturday night.

A tribute act so good it requires two names, Thunderbleed AKA Blind Vengeance has a history going back to the late '90s when it would occasionally hit San Francisco clubs when not playing house parties and backyard barbecues, though a fan-run website presents an elaborate band mythology that dates back even further. Fronted by consummate bar-boogie-ing showman Arnold "Action" Jackson (also known as Ajax Green, who played in '90s SF alt-country band Granfaloon Bus and more recently with garage power-pop trio the Wrong Words), the group powered by the massive drum kit of band engine Doug Pooch (aka Russ Blackmar) -- who has blown-up photos of himself on his double-bass heads. 

THUNDERBLEED aka BLIND VENGEANCE live at Hemlock Tavern 3/17/18 by kustomgreaser on YouTube

While the line-up has changed since the early days, the current version of the band has included guitarist Brian Mello (formerly with the Morning Line, the Bellyachers and currently a member of Harold Ray and East Side Dynamite) for a number of years. Thunderbleed shows are an unrepentant celebration of rock, being a rocker and liking to rock. 

For this this early show at the Make-Out Room Saturday, fans can expect well-executed takes on radio hits and deep cuts from the likes of UFO, AC/DC, April Wine, Blue Öyster Cult, Black Sabbath and Thin Lizzy when the band takes the stage. Opening will be local punk all-star group C.I.M.P., which is fronted by singer Marc Feliciano (aka Marc Pop of late '90s Buffalo noise-punks Lollipop and current band Superoctaver) and features Drunk Horse and Feral Ohms drummer Cripe Jergensen. 

Thunderbleed AKA Blind Vengeance with C.I.M.P.
Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 p.m. Free (donations welcome)
The Lucky Horseshoe

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

