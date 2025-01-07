Entertaining cover band plays '70s favorites at the Lucky Horseshoe

Long-running hard rock and metal cover band Thunderbleed AKA Blind Vengeance brings its two-fisted celebration of heavy sounds to the the Lucky Horseshoe in Bernal Heights Saturday night.

A tribute act so good it requires two names, Thunderbleed AKA Blind Vengeance has a history going back to the late '90s when it would occasionally hit San Francisco clubs when not playing house parties and backyard barbecues, though a fan-run website presents an elaborate band mythology that dates back even further. Fronted by consummate bar-boogie-ing showman Arnold "Action" Jackson (also known as Ajax Green, who played in '90s SF alt-country band Granfaloon Bus and more recently with garage power-pop trio the Wrong Words), the group powered by the massive drum kit of band engine Doug Pooch (aka Russ Blackmar) -- who has blown-up photos of himself on his double-bass heads.

While the line-up has changed since the early days, the current version of the band has included guitarist Brian Mello (formerly with the Morning Line, the Bellyachers and currently a member of Harold Ray and East Side Dynamite) for a number of years. Thunderbleed shows are an unrepentant celebration of rock, being a rocker and liking to rock.

For this this early show at the Make-Out Room Saturday, fans can expect well-executed takes on radio hits and deep cuts from the likes of UFO, AC/DC, April Wine, Blue Öyster Cult, Black Sabbath and Thin Lizzy when the band takes the stage. Opening will be local punk all-star group C.I.M.P., which is fronted by singer Marc Feliciano (aka Marc Pop of late '90s Buffalo noise-punks Lollipop and current band Superoctaver) and features Drunk Horse and Feral Ohms drummer Cripe Jergensen.

Thunderbleed AKA Blind Vengeance with C.I.M.P.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 p.m. Free (donations welcome)

The Lucky Horseshoe