Three seriously injured in Santa Cruz county crash Sunday



SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SAN FRANCISCO - Three people suffered major injuries including a child in a crash involving a vehicle, two trees and a fire hydrant Sunday evening in the unincorporated Santa Cruz County community of Corralitos, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.

Officers responded at 5:40 p.m. to Hames Road at Hames Hollow where a 2002 Mazda hit a tree, then a fire hydrant and then another tree.

Three people were air lifted to hospital in critical condition Sunday following a crash on Hames Rd in Corralitos, Santa Cruz County. Minivan left the road, sheared a hydrant, then became pinned against a tree in a ditch. Two of the three patients needed extensive extrication. pic.twitter.com/LG9penob40 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 23, 2022

Water from the fire hydrant was landing on the Mazda making it more difficult for emergency responders to extricate the three from it, CHP officials said.

All three were eventually taken by air ambulance to hospitals, according to the CHP. Neither alcohol nor drugs are thought to have played a role in the crash.