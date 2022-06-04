Threat of violence leads to early last call at Petaluma bars

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) -- A threat made by a disgruntled patron against a popular downtown Petaluma bar triggered the closure of several nearby establishments on Friday night.

Petaluma Police said officers responded to a call from the staff at the Roaring Donkey in the 100 block of Kentucky St. at at 11:39 p.m.

Staff members told police reported that a Hispanic male with tattoos in a white t-shirt had made a statement that he was going to shoot up the establishment.

The suspect had left the area before the police arrived and none of the staff saw the man with a firearm, police said. But since the threat was considered credible, out of an abundance of caution, several local bars decided to close early for the evening.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area and continue to search for the man who is wanted for making felony criminal threats. The investigation is ongoing, and additional details will be released if they become available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707)778-4372.