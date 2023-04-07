Thousands of San Franciscans volunteer to 'adopt' storm drains to help prevent flooding

SAN FRANCISCO -- There are 25,000 storm drains in San Francisco that have needed helping hands during the recent wet winter with so many rainy days, with regular clearing required to avoid getting backed up.

Broom in hand and rake at the ready, Dave Lang is out the door and headed to the several storm drains he looks after when it rains in San Francisco.

SF adopt a storm drain program CBS

He's one of the around 4,500 people in the city who are officially known as 'drain adopters,' who volunteers time and effort to maintain neighborhood storm drains.

"Why do I do it? So that the sidewalks are safe for everybody," Lang said.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) started the "adopt-a-drain" program back in 2016. The hope is that people like Lang can keep drains free of leaves and debris to help manage storm water and minimize flooding.

"We have 25,000 storm drains in San Francisco," said Sabrina Suzuki, with the SFPUC. "We only have a limited crew that can get to so many of those storm drains."

With the unprecedented amount of precipitation this year, she says their crews have needed all the help they can get.

"They've been more than busy this year. It's hard to keep up with so much rain. I can't remember the last time we saw so much rain in San Francisco," she said. "The drain adopters who are going out there and taking active parts to do the cleaning of their drains before and after storms really makes a difference."

Lang sees this as a way to give back to the city he's proud to call home.

"I love it, I've been here since 1988," he said. "To me, it's pretty simple. You have respect for your house and where you live – let's keep it nice. Sweep the sidewalks, get to know your neighbors."