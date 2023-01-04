Search crews recover third drowning victim from vehicle submerged in water along Mokelumne River

Search crews find third body in floodwaters Search crews find third body in floodwaters 01:24

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – After a second body was recovered Wednesday in the same Sacramento County area that was flooded after the New Year's storm, a third person was found dead in a vehicle submerged in water along the Mokelumne River.

The second body was recovered next to a vehicle near Dillard Road and Highway 99, near Elk Grove. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed late Wednesday morning that a body of a woman was recovered about 2,000 feet away from the highway.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office responded to pick up the body and later identified the woman as 57-year-old Mei Keng, a San Leandro resident.

Wednesday evening, another search was being conducted for a person near a submerged vehicle along the Mokelumne River. The scene was along New Hope Road near the community of Thornton just off Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County.

Authorities confirmed a body was found in the vehicle that was pulled out of the floodwater but could not yet provide any identifying information.

Dozens of people had to be rescued this past weekend after flooding left multiple cars stranded on Highway 99.

One death had already been previously reported on Dillard Road after a car was swept away in the rushing floodwater.