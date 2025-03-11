All-star Thin Lizzy tribute band celebrates St. Patrick's Day early with local shows

A group of talented Bay Area musicians pays tribute to Ireland's greatest musical export when the Rockers play the classic hits of Thin Lizzy for three Northern California shows the weekend before St. Patrick's Day.

The Rockers 2025 St. Patrick's shows. The Rockers

While Thin Lizzy never became the huge stars they deserved to be during their '70s heyday, the powerhouse Dublin-based quartet led by bassist, singer and poetic songwriter Phil Lynott created a monumental body of work. Using a sophisticated twin-guitar attack that exerted a sizeable influence on everyone from contemporaries Judas Priest to British disciples Iron Maiden and thrash-metal titans Metallica, Thin Lizzy came to an end with Lynott's death in 1986 at the far too young age of 36. But the band's legend and influence have only grown, to the point where former members including guitarists Scott Gorham and John Sykes toured extensively starting in 1996 as Thin Lizzy in what was essentially a tribute to Lynott.

The original line-up of the Rockers featured guitarists Sonny Reinhardt (best known for his work in Bay Area metal outfits Necrot and Saviours) and Chris Corona (Molten, Hazzard's Cure) replicating Lizzy's intricate harmonized guitar sound. The quartet was rounded out by bassist/singer Bryce Shelton (Nik Turner's Space Ritual, Bädr Vogu, Acid King) and drummer Clint Baechle (Owl, Deathgrave, Hazzard's Cure). After playing a warm-up show in Nevada City, the group made its San Francisco debut at the always packed Hallorager Halloween party at the Bottom of the Hill in 2021, bringing down the house with their faithful renditions of Lizzy favorites.

The Rockers headlined a special St. Patrick's Day party at the Golden Bull in 2022, but has been largely dormant since then. That all changes this weekend when the players reconvene with Hellfire guitarist Tony Campos filling in for the absent Reinhardt (who is currently on the road with Necrot supporting the Cavalera Brothers "Third World Trilogy Tour") as the band plays three concerts the weekend ahead of the traditional Irish holiday.

On Friday, the group heads south where they will headline the Jury Room in Santa Cruz where they will be joined by San Jose punk trio Lawn Mower. On Saturday, the Rockers take a less traveled road to Calaveras County where they will play a free show Howard's Mystic Saloon in the small town of Avery with special guests Minor Birds. On Sunday, the quartet returns to the Bottom of the Hill for an early show alongside two local bands.

In the middle slot is Haardvark, a new group featuring Hot Lunch, Mensclub and Wig Torture guitar wizard Aaron Nudelman. He's joined by his Hot Lunch bandmate and onetime Harold Ray Live in Concert member Charlie Karr on bass and Jamie Sanitate (guitarist for the defunct Annihilation Time, Very Paranoia, Cronander and bassist for Owl) on drums. SF power trio Crystal Logic, a band featuring Baechle's brother and Owl bandmate Axell on guitar, kicks off the proceedings at 6 p.m.

The Rockers St. Patrick's Weekend 2025

Friday, March 14, 9 p.m. $10

The Jury Room

Saturday, March 15, 8:30 p.m. Free

Howard's Mystic Saloon

Sunday, March 16, 5:30 p.m. $15

The Bottom of the Hill