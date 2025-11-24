Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes the Geysers in Sonoma County

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude 4.1 struck northern Sonoma County Monday morning, officials said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck less than a mile northwest of the Geysers at 7:08 a.m. An aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 2.8 struck the same area less than a minute later.

The Geysers geothermal field, known as the world's largest, is a seismically active region and is home to 18 geothermal power plants.

Map of an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 that struck near The Geysers in Sonoma County on Nov. 24, 2025. U.S. Geological Survey

Visitors to the USGS website, mostly in Sonoma County, reported weak to light shaking. The quake was reportedly felt as far away as San Francisco to the south and Clearlake to the north.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake.