Tesla raises prices on new Model S and X vehicles in the U.S.

Tesla on Friday announced it's launching new versions of its Model S and Model X vehicles in the U.S., with new price tags to match.

The electric-vehicle maker said the upgraded cars, which it's rolling out Friday, come with a number of enhancements, including better battery range, improved aerodynamics, aesthetic upgrades and more.

Buyers will have to fork over an extra $5,000 for the new features, according to the carmaker's website. The Model S now starts at $84,990, while the Model X starts at $89,990.

In a post on X, Tesla touted new features to allay one of electric vehicles owners' biggest concerns: range anxiety, or the fear that they won't make it to a charging stations before their car's battery runs out.

Tesla said that its Model S Long Range gives drivers up to 410 miles of range, with new wheel designs and a more aerodynamic car body that also add more mileage. Other improvements to the vehicles include new suspension design for a smoother ride, more space for third-row passengers and cargo for Model X vehicles. The new cars also feature improved interior noise cancellation for a quieter driving experience.

Tesla stock plunged in June, driven down by CEO Elon Musk's leading role in the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, earlier this year, followed by a subsequent public spat with President Trump. Some Tesla owners who were once fans of the electric cars' cutting edge design are also rethinking their purchases and say they want to sell their vehicles to distance themselves from Musk's polarizing public persona.