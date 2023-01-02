Watch CBS News
Local News

Tesla drives off cliff at Devil's Slide, crews rescue 2 adults, 2 kids in critical condition

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 11:23

PACIFICA (CBS SF) – A Tesla drove off a cliff near Devil's Slide Monday morning, leaving two adults and two children in critical condition, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit first tweeted about the accident around noon Monday. Officials noted that the Tesla fell about 250 feet down.

While rescuers were on the ground assessing damage, multiple air ambulances were en route.

Cal Fire officials warned commuters needing to take Highway 1 to expect delays.

This story will be updated when more details are learned.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 12:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.