Tesla drives off cliff at Devil's Slide, crews rescue 2 adults, 2 kids in critical condition

PACIFICA (CBS SF) – A Tesla drove off a cliff near Devil's Slide Monday morning, leaving two adults and two children in critical condition, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit first tweeted about the accident around noon Monday. Officials noted that the Tesla fell about 250 feet down.

Expect delays after a vehicle went over the side of the cliff at Devil’s Slide. WATCH pic.twitter.com/dtL7BaBiE4 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 2, 2023

While rescuers were on the ground assessing damage, multiple air ambulances were en route.

Cal Fire officials warned commuters needing to take Highway 1 to expect delays.

This story will be updated when more details are learned.